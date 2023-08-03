CJP-led bench resumes hearing petitions challenging military court trials

CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

Led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, a six-member bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing identical petitions asking the apex court to declare the trial of civilians in military courts "unconstitutional".

The bench hearing the case also comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

The government announced that the trials of civilians arrested for involvement in the May 9 riots, leading to outrage from several quarters.

However, it may be noted that according to Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the trials have not begun yet.

Despite the apex court's initial announcement to wrap up the case quickly, the hearings for the case have been ongoing for over a month.

In the previous hearing, the CJP rejected a plea seeking the constitution of a full court to hear a set of petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

"Full court is not available till September," Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said while announcing a reserved verdict on Karamat Ali's fresh plea filed on Monday.

The petitions

Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

