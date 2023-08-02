PM Shehbaz reiterates invitation to Turkiye to join CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the launching ceremony of PNS Tariq in Pakistan Naval Shipyard & Engineering Works, Karachi, August 2, 2023. — PM's Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday reiterated his invitation to Turkiye to join the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, stressing that it would lead to progress.

Calling the CPEC a “roaring success”, the prime minister said Pakistan and China had agreed to launch the second phase that would comprise a green corridor, business corridor, special economic zones, and IT corridors.

He said the second phase was bound to increase the quantum of business transactions and Turkiye was a “natural partner” and reiterated his invitation for the country to join the wonderful opportunity of prosperity.

The prime minister's comments came as he launched the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette Ship PNS Tariq into the sea during a ceremony held at the Karachi Shipyard.

Signed in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy – two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

PM Shehbaz lauded the leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that it was high time for Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance their bilateral strategic cooperation for the prosperity of the two nations.

The prime minister said Erdogan was a great leader which was reflected by his “wonderful” victory in the recent poll.

Therefore, the prime minister said it was high time for both countries to enhance their strategic cooperation ad add more joint ventures in other fields.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain. It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenisation and would fulfil the critical security needs of the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye were tied by the commonality of faith, heritage, and civilisation with both sharing perspectives on regional and global issues.

Referring to the tremendous support by the people of the subcontinent during the Khilafat Movement, the prime minister said the bilateral ties predated the establishment of Pakistan.

"We celebrate each others’ success stories and also stand together in the face of challenges […] This is the level of our relations as we share each others’ bounties and sorrows," he remarked.

The prime minister recalled Turkish President Erdogan and the Turkish first lady's visit to Pakistan after the floods as well as the generous contribution by the Turkish people to the flood victims of 2010 as well as last year.

Attacking India

In a veiled attack on India, PM Shehbaz said certain elements were in the race to establish their hegemony in the region.

"Certain actors in the region trying to establish their hegemony and create a sphere of influence. It is all the more important that we strengthen our navy and our maritime activities," the premier said, a day after offering New Dehli to hold talks with Islamabad.

Pakistan and India's ties have mostly remained strained since their independence in 1947 and have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965, and 1971.

But the bilateral relations have come to a virtual halt after India revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

The prime minister, however, had a day earlier said he was ready to talk to India if the nuclear-armed neighbour was "serious to talk serious matters on the table because war is no more an option".

To ensure that the enemy does not think about attacking Pakistan, the premier told the naval officials present on the occasion that the government is fully ready to provide "all resources at your disposal so that [...] security is augmented and becomes ironclad for all times to come".

Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz was also present in the ceremony as guest of honour.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Israr Tareen, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the ceremony.