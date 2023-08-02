Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case deferred yet again

An anti-terrorist force personnel uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's failure to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, the body deferred his indictment in the contempt case yet again.



The electoral body’s four-member bench, headed by Sindh member of the commission Nisar Ahmad Durrani, has deferred his indictment time and again as he refuses to appear before them.

Khan had attended the hearing for the first time in the case, which had started in August of the previous year. The ECP had initiated proceedings against him and two other erstwhile top party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

They were accused of allegedly using intemperate and contemptuous language against the commission and chief election commissioner during their media interactions on various occasions.



During today's hearing, Khan's counsel Shoaib Shaheen appealed before the bench to allow his client's exemption from appearance.

At this, a member of the bench inquired whether Khan would make it to the next hearing. To this, Shaheen said that he would "try to" appear before the bench.

The advocate appealed to the bench to fix the hearing in September, but the commission's member stressed that they would be busy by then.

"We will set a date in August," a member said, at which the counsel said: "Please allow me to take a breather."

The lawyer informed the bench that the PTI chief had to visit the hospital for his medical checkup as he had been appearing before several courts recently.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing and said he would be indicted on August 22.

"It is necessary that the PTI chief is present before the bench for his indictment," he said.