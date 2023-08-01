 
close
Tuesday August 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Buzdar, Bakhtiar among 22 other PTI leaders’ membership terminated

PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned of legal action if advice is not heeded

By Haider Sherazi
August 01, 2023
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and Former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar. APP/Files/Twitter/@KhusroMakhdum
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and Former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar. APP/Files/Twitter/@KhusroMakhdum

ISLAMABAD:  Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar were among the 22 PTI leaders whose basic membership was terminated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after they had distanced from the party following the May 9 mayhem.

The PTI leaders were notified of the termination of their membership by the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan through a letter issued on July 31.

Almost all the letters were identical but the only edit done in them was that each leader was informed about the day they came on media and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party.

The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action.

Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI:

Usman Buzdar
Khusro Bakhtiar
Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah
Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah
Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari
Salman Khan Gadoka
Sabeen Gul
Raja Muhammad Saleem
Bahawal Khan Abbasi
Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai
Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Labar
Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik
Muhammad Akhtar Malik
Muhammad Afzal
Mohiyuddin Solangi
Mian Tariq Abdullah
Mian Shafi Muhammad
Makhdoom Afqar ul Hassan
Javed Akhtar Ansari
Ehtisham ul Haq Laleka
Ehsan ul Haque Chaudhary
Akram Kanu


Several politicians jumped the PTI's ship during the mass exodus, with many claiming to leave the party and bidding adieu to politics.

Many of the former PTI members have joined the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by the senior politician Jahangir Tareen, while some are exploring alternative options or distancing themselves from the party following the disruptive events of May 9.

The May 9 violent protest began soon after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan arrest by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors