Buzdar, Bakhtiar among 22 other PTI leaders’ membership terminated

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and Former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar. APP/Files/Twitter/@KhusroMakhdum

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar were among the 22 PTI leaders whose basic membership was terminated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after they had distanced from the party following the May 9 mayhem.

The PTI leaders were notified of the termination of their membership by the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan through a letter issued on July 31.

Almost all the letters were identical but the only edit done in them was that each leader was informed about the day they came on media and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party.

The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action.

Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI:

Usman Buzdar

Khusro Bakhtiar

Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah

Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah

Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari

Salman Khan Gadoka

Sabeen Gul

Raja Muhammad Saleem

Bahawal Khan Abbasi

Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai

Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Labar

Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik

Muhammad Akhtar Malik

Muhammad Afzal

Mohiyuddin Solangi

Mian Tariq Abdullah

Mian Shafi Muhammad

Makhdoom Afqar ul Hassan

Javed Akhtar Ansari

Ehtisham ul Haq Laleka

Ehsan ul Haque Chaudhary

Akram Kanu







Several politicians jumped the PTI's ship during the mass exodus, with many claiming to leave the party and bidding adieu to politics.



Many of the former PTI members have joined the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by the senior politician Jahangir Tareen, while some are exploring alternative options or distancing themselves from the party following the disruptive events of May 9.

The May 9 violent protest began soon after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan arrest by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.