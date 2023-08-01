KARACHI: The upper parts of Pakistan are expected to receive more monsoon rains during this week, the Met Office said on Tuesday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in the upper parts.
The country's top weatherman also said that a westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas tomorrow (Thursday).
Rain/wind-thundershower — with isolated heavy falls — is expected in Kashmir, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galyat from August 2 to 7 with occasional gaps.
Moreover, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera are also expected to witness rains.
Moreover, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 4 to 7 with occasional gaps.
The Met department said that heavy rains may increase the water flow in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, GB, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad from August 4-7.
Heavy rains may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.
The PMD also issued a warning that the wind/thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels.
"General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains," it added.
