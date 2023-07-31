Ready to contribute towards Chinese president's vision of 'shared destiny', says PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng upon his arrival at Prime Minister's House in Islamabad, on July 31, 2023. — Twitter/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of a shared destiny of progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday during the signing ceremony of six agreements and MOUs between Pakistan and China.

These agreements aim to promote bilateral cooperation, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng — on a three-day official visit to Pakistan — was also present at the occasion.

The first document was signed by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and China's National Development and Reforms Commission Vice Chairman on the joint cooperation committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



The second document, signed by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reforms Commission, was related to establishing an experts' exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC.



The third document was signed by Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Zafar Hassan and the Chinese Charge D'Affaires Pang Chunxue to export dried Chillies from Pakistan to China.

Member Planning of National Highway Authority Asim Amin and Chunxue signed the fourth document on the realignment of the Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study.

The two sides also signed the MOU on Industrial Workers' Exchange Program through diplomatic channels.

The two sides agreed to promote the strategic ML-1 project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the documents signed today aimed at further enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister said under the CPEC, more than twenty-five billion dollars' worth of investment has taken place in Pakistan's power and hydel sector, road infrastructure and public transport.

He said we are now entering the second phase of the CPEC, which will envisage investments in sectors such as agriculture and information technology.

He said both the ML-1 and the Karachi circular railway projects are of immense importance, expressing the confidence that both sides will successfully achieve these and many other projects.

He was confident that this would help Pakistan stand on its own feet. He said we would emulate the Chinese development model to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and China enjoy a unique relationship. He said we are all-weather friends, iron brothers, and this friendship will continue and will not tolerate any obstacles.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan