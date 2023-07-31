Jennifer Garner looks stunning as she steps out for morning stroll

Jennifer Garner slayed in a chic ensemble as she stepped out for a morning walk in Brentwood on Sunday morning.
The 51-year-old performer rocked her morning attire as she was seen clad in casuals, comfy yet cool.
The Alias star, who recently shared an Instagram video featuring her mother Pat, donned a black V-neck T-shirt and a matching pair of leggings during her stroll.
Garner also tied a navy blue sweater around her waist and sported a set of athletic shoes.
The Primetime Emmy-nominated performer's gorgeous brunette hair was tied into a bun for the length of her outing.
It was recently revealed that the actress would be reprising her role as the Marvel Comics superheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3.
Garner previously made her debut as Elektra in the 2003 feature Daredevil, which was centered on the superhero of the same name.
The actress also starred alongside her former husband Ben Affleck in the feature.
Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in a gorgeous multicolour maxi dress with halter neck detailing
The singer is currently romancing Ethan Slater
Ashley Cole marries Sharon 13-years after split from ex-wife Cheryl
Royal experts believe Prince Harry is beginning to ‘hold hurt too close to his heart’ when it comes to Meghan Markle
'Loki' season 2 features Tom Hiddleston's race with time as he glitches between the past and the future
Netflix finally breaks down all the fun movies that are intending to release in August 2023