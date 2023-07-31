Will it rain it Karachi today?

Karachi is likely to remain partly cloudy while experiencing humidity during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said Monday.
Moreover, there is a possibility of drizzle and light rain in the city, the weather forecaster predicted.
It further added that the minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28.5°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be between 32°C to 34°C.
The humidity ratio in the air is 82%, and the speed of winds blowing from the southwest is between 18km to 21km per hour, the PMD said.
According to Radio Pakistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.
Rain, wind and thundershower are expected at scattered places in South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining hill areas.
Heavy falls may also occur during the forecast period, it cautioned.
Moreover, according to the weather forecast of the metrological office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.
