Islamabad announces two-day local holiday

A view of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, on May 31, 2022. — APP

Schools, colleges, and offices in Islamabad will remain closed for two days — on July 31 and August 1 (Monday and Tuesday), the district administration has announced.

Moreover, all private entities, companies; all markets/shops; all commercial banks will remain closed, the notification mentioned.

The announcement comes as He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is set to visit Pakistan from July 30 to August 1.

During the visit, Vice Premier Lifeng — also a Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping — will attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China –Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and call on the president and the prime minister.