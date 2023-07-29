Ashura processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan

A large number of Shia Muslims participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Mehfil-e-Husseini Road in Hyderabad on July 29, 2023. — APP

The 10th Muharram-ul-Haram (Ashura) mourning processions, to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala, culminated peacefully on Saturday night amid foolproof security arrangements.



This day is a poignant reminder of the unwavering resilience of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet (PBUH), his family, and devoted companions, who valiantly defended Islam in the face of opposition and cruelty.

Major cities and towns witnessed processions to commemorate this historic day, where scholars and orators delivered sermons, shedding light on various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

A large number of Shia Muslims attend the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar in Karachi on July 29, 2023. — APP

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the country to avoid any untoward incident and provide security to mourners during the processions.



Security personnel high alert during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Qadamgah Moula Ali Road in Hyderabad on July 29, 2023. — APP

Meanwhile, mobile signals remained shut in several cities following the interior ministry's directions to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking suspension of mobile services not only on Muharram 9 and 10, but 11 as well.

In Karachi, Majalis were held all over the city while several mourning processions including Tazia and Zuljinnah processions were taken out.

The main procession, after passing through its traditional routes at MA Jinnah Road culminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Kharadar.

A large number of Shia Muslims perform Zohrain pray during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Tibet Center. On July 29, 2023. — APP

In Lahore, the main Zul-Jinnah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate early in the morning.

The procession after marching through its traditional route including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhati Gate terminated at Karbala Gamay Shah late at night.

During the procession, the mourners attended Majalis-e-Azadari at the main squares of the route and also flagellate themselves to express their deep sentiments and aspirations with Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Lahore Police made foolproof security arrangements for the procession including 3-layer security, installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, and surveillance with drone cameras besides deployment of snipers on the roofs along the route.

A large number of mourners beating themselves during the 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura at Empress Market Sadar in Karachi on July 29, 2023. — APP

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Muharram 10th was taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain. After passing through its traditional route, it culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah.

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah procession of Muharram 10th was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khwani Bazaar this afternoon. Ten other processions were also taken from different Imam Bargahs and joined the main procession.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes terminated at its starting point in the evening.

A large number of Shia Muslims participate in 10th Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Rawalpindi on July 29, 2023. — APP

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were also taken out in Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan Districts.

More than ten thousand personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in different parts of the province where Muharram processions were taken out.

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established camps in Jahangir-pura, Kohati , Khanum market, Wadpaga and Gulbahar.

In Quetta, the main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah was taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road this morning. The procession, after passing through its conventional route, terminated at Alamdar Road in the evening.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Taazia, Alam, and Zuljinnah processions were taken out in all big and small cities of the territory. In the state capital Muzaffarabad and adjourning areas, 10 mourning processions were taken out from different imam bargahs. Later, the processions joined the main mourning procession. The main Taazia, Alam and Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Pir EIam Shah Bukhari.

The morning procession then passing through Madina Market reached Markazi Imam Bargah Pir EIam Shah Bukhari before sunset. Sham-e- Ghariban will be held at the central imam bargah tonight.

In the entire AJK, about five thousand security personnel were deputed to maintain peace and security. Mobile telephone service remained suspended to avoid any untoward incident.

In Gilgit, the main procession was taken out from Central Mosque this morning which after passing through its traditional routes culminated at the same place in the afternoon.

The participants offered Zohareen prayers at Capt Zameer Abbas Chowk in City at noon.

Gilgit Baltistan administration has made special security arrangements and deputed 3000 personnel of law enforcement agencies for the protection of processions across the province.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan

