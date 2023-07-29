Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in trailer for 'Taali'

Sushmita Sen does justice to the character of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in trailer for 'Taali'

In a groundbreaking move, Sushmita Sen takes on the challenging role of Shreegauri Sawant in the forthcoming series Taali.

Fresh from the success of Aarya, the 47-year-old actress continues to push the boundaries, delivering a compelling performance that promises to leave a lasting impact.

The teaser of Taali, unveiled on Sen's Instagram account, offers a glimpse into the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a remarkable transgender activist. In the teaser's opening scene, Sen adorns a sari and adjusts her striking reddish-maroon bindi with poise and grace. An intriguing detail catches the eye as a photo of the legendary singer Usha Uthup graces her cupboard, hinting at the journey to unfold.

The teaser further delves into the essence of Shreegauri Sawant's life, capturing an emotional moment where members of the transgender community pay their respects by touching her feet. Sen's powerful narration sets the tone for the series, reflecting on Shreegauri's transformation from enduring abuse to receiving applause, encapsulating her fight for India's third gender.

Shreegauri Sawant's life journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Raised by her grandmother in Pune following her mother's untimely demise when she was only 7, Shreegauri faced various obstacles. At the age of 14 or 15, she left home to avoid disappointing her father, a police officer.

Her unwavering spirit led her to establish the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO dedicated to promoting safe sex and counseling transgender individuals. In 2014, she made history by becoming the first transgender person to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the adoption rights of her community.