‘Yumi’s Cells’ star Kim Go Eun exposed by college friend: 'she used me'

‘Yumi’s Cells’ star Kim Go Eun is exposed by her college friend Ahn Eun Jin

Little Women actress Kim Go Eun appeared in a video titled “The Way To Get Over Sadness, As Told By Actress Kim Go Eun” on the channel Aglory. They revealed during the episode that they were meant to have a different actress on the series.

The actress they were meant to invite was Ahn Eun Jin who starred mostly recently in the hit series The Good Bad Mother. Both of the stars were at the Korea National University of Arts at the same time and are close friends.





One of the hosts made a call to Ahn to get her to share a college story of Go Eun as the Guardian star expressed her utmost confidence that she would select a nice one to share. Ahn took some time to think the question over before she commented: “If I were to thoroughly reveal from my perspective, because of her immense popularity, I’ve chased her around more than just a couple of times…It feels like she used me, now that I think about it.”

She added that because Go Eun was so popular, male students would approach her to ask what the other girl was up to. When Ahn was asked if Go Eun pretended to be with her to hang out with other men, she clarified that she would actually spend most of her time with Ahn.

They were both a part of the 10th class at the Korea University of National Arts and majored in acting. Go Eun then thanked Ahn for “exposing” her on the show, taking it lightheartedly.