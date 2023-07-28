Muharram 9 processions end peacefully across country

Mourners are beating themselves during the main procession of 9th Muharram at G-6 Road in Islamabad on July 28, 2023. — APP

The Muharram 9 mourning processions culminated peacefully across the country on Friday night amid fool-proof security, with mobile phone services suspended in some areas to avoid any untoward situation.



Every year on this day, mourners take out processions to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in the battle of Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala, while thousands of police personnel were deployed for the security of processions.

Security personnel standing on high alert during the main procession of 9th Muharram observing Youm-e-Ashur at MA Jinnah Road on July 28, 2023. — APP

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park. The procession, after following its traditional route through Old Numasih, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road and Bolton Market, culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

Muharram 9 procession passing through M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi on July 28, 2023. — APP

In Islamabad, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah took out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 which passed through its traditional route and terminated at the same place.

The main procession of the 9th of Muharram in Lahore started from Pandu Street, Islampura, in which mourners are paying their respects to the martyrs of Karbala.

In Peshawar, the main procession of the 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road. The procession after passing through its traditional routes terminated at its starting point. Similar processions were also taken out in Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram districts.

A large number of mourners attending the main procession of 9th Muharram in Lahore on July 28, 2023. — APP

In Gilgit, the main procession took off from Imambargah Qasr Akbar Dakpura. The procession of Alam' and Zul-Janah passed through Amir Jahandar Shah Punyal Road culminating at the main Jamia Imamia Mosque Gilgit.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

—With additional input from Radio Pakistan.