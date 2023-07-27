Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Mohammad Asif speaks in Senate on July 27, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV

After severe criticism and outcry against the derogatory remark towards the women parliamentarians, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Mohammad Asif Thursday clarified that he was taken out of context and that the remark was "not gender specific".



The defence minister was once again in the hot waters for his discriminator remarks towards the PTI parliamentarians as he termed the female members "koora karkat (trash)" "garbage" and "leftovers" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

"This is the garbage left here, which has to be cleaned. Depraved women should not lecture on chastity," Asif had said, drawing huge outbursts of negative reactions from politicians and commoners alike.



Today, after the Senate passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023, the defence was allowed to speak in reference to his discriminatory remarks.

He said that PTI Senator Ali Zafar had objected to the passage of bills on Tuesday, saying that the government was bulldozing the laws.

“I referred to the night when 54 bills were passed in one or two minutes; the people [involved in it] who have done the same should not lecture us on it.

“To dilate this, I made a remark which did not have any gender specification in it. Absolutely not,” Asif said.

He said it was “their” choice if they wanted to see his remark in the wrong context, stressing it was “not a gender-specific remark” on his behalf.

The minister went on to say that when it comes to gender equality in the house, the men parliamentarians never protested the remarks made against them.

“If they claim gender equality, then they should tolerate such references,” he added.

Hearing this, the opposition members again protested and demanded an apology from Asif.

When Asif was again allowed to speak, he said that he would add only one thing the PTI chief had passed derogatory remarks against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz as well.

“I’ll apologise if they apologise for what their leader said about Maryam Nawaz,” Asif said.

He reiterated it was not a gender-specific remark, and it should have been heard or read in the correct context.

“I did not make any remark against the women. There were men parliamentarians sitting over there but they didn’t see that these remarks were for them as well,” he said, adding that the remarks were directed collectively towards the entire opposition’s presence.

He said that the remarks were wrongly branded as gender specific.

After this, the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani ended the debate by saying that the minister had clarified his stance.

However, the PTI senators walked out of the House in protest of Asif's remarks.

Sherry Rehman 'sorry' for not stopping women's insult

Following the outcry over Asif's Tuesday remarks, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said, she "would have intervened to stop women Parliamentarians from being insulted," if she had listened to the debate inside the house.

"Of COURSE I was not smiling at the remarks. That was about how pleased I was at the consensus I got in cabinet for the climate plan, which took many nights to get done. Had I heard the remarks of course I would have intervened. My bad," she wrote on Twitter.