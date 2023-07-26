Victoria Beckham joins family for lavish meal after Inter Miami's soccer triumph

Victoria Beckham joins the family for a lavish meal after Inter Miami's soccer triumph

Victoria Beckham looked incredibly stylish as she left Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida On Tuesday.



The 49-year-old fashion designer wore a fitted black top and matching trousers, showcasing her slender figure. She also wore platform heels to add some extra height.

During her time at the restaurant, Victoria and her family enjoyed a luxurious meal to celebrate Inter Miami's impressive 4-0 win against Atlanta United.

She accessorized her ensemble with a flashy gold watch and carried a large clutch bag of black colour. Victoria protected her eyes with oversized sunglasses.



The family outing comes after Inter Miami's football match against Atlanta United where Victoria was seen draping herself over her husband David Beckham.

Their youngest child, Harper, 12, accompanied the couple in the stands during the match.

According to Dailymail, David lovingly held the hand of his wife as she looked calm, cool and collected.

The former footballer and co-owner of Fort Lauderdale, David Beckham also kept his wardrobe stylish and trendy for the match. He rocked in charcoal slacks, and a light-blue button-up and coupled it with a cream blazer.

The soccer match marked the second appearance of Messy for the MLS club. He scored two goals in the first half and had an assist in the second half, taking his team to triumph against their opponents.

After the match, Victoria taking to Instagram shared snaps of themselves watching the match from the stands.

She captioned the post, "I just can't express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!! @cruzbeckham #harpersever."

