Sindh to approve education policy for transgender community

Transgender persons are holding a banner during a protest in favour of their demands at Karachi Press Club. — Online/Files

KARACHI: In a first, the Sindh government is set to approve the Transgender Education Policy, confirmed provincial education and culture minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The announcement, according to a statement from the education department, was made during a meeting held in Karachi, where the Transgender Education Policy draft and its implementation plan were discussed with key stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Advisor JICA Abid Gul, Chief Advisor Curriculum of School Education Department Dr Fozia Khan, and other officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, extensive deliberations took place on the Transgender Education Policy, "and valuable feedback from the community was taken into account to shape the final policy", the statement mentioned.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the transgender community in accessing education, Education Minister Shah emphasised the importance of integrating them into the educational landscape to eliminate societal prejudices.

To ensure this, the government plans to establish Transgender Schools in each divisional headquarters initially, he said, adding that these schools would be strategically located in areas with a significant transgender population.

The minister acknowledged that due to social biases and lack of proper education, transgender individuals often miss out on employment opportunities.

He stressed that it is the state's responsibility to provide equal educational opportunities to every citizen under Article 25-A of the Constitution.

"Just like any other citizens, transgender individuals are an integral part of the nation, and it is imperative to empower them with quality education and protection of their rights."

Highlighting the inclusivity of the Transgender Education Policy, the minister said that besides formal education, non-formal and technical education will also be integral components of the policy.

The minister informed the meeting that the policy formulation has been a consultative process, and the valuable suggestions and recommendations from the transgender community have been incorporated.

After the policy's approval, further collaboration with the community will take place to ensure effective implementation. This collaboration will pave the way for a society where transgender individuals can confidently claim their rights and enjoy the privileges accorded to all citizens.

"The Transgender Education Policy marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and equal society in Sindh."