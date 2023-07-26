PIA passengers can travel to 16 Chinese cities from Beijing

A view of a runway in Pakistan with PIA aircraft queued for flights. — AFP/File

BEIJING: In collaboration with Air China, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has now offered travellers to fly from Pakistan to 16 captivating cities in China via its capital city Beijing.

Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, and Harbin, among others, are some of the Chinese cities where travelling will now be easy for PIA flyers, a PIA official told APP.

The Pakistani airline has also offered a 20% discount to students on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA offers low fares with free baggage of 80kg for economy class and 100kg for executive economy class, respectively.



The country's national airline has already announced that it will resume its flight operation to China from August 6. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday, with departure from Beijing at 21:15.

According to an official, the one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB, and the fare for the return ticket is 5685 RMB.

The passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online.