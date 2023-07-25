More rain expected in most parts of country

Women pass through accumulated rain water near Hyderabad Railway Station on July 25, 2023. — INP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rains in different areas of the country on Wednesday (tomorrow) as downpours and floods have already played havoc in parts of Pakistan, mainly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past couple of days.

In a statement, the weatherman said: “Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.”

Under the influence of the weather system, rain coupled with thundershowers is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP and Balochistan, predicted the Met Office.

It added that downpours coupled with winds and thunderstorms may hit isolated places in upper Sindh tomorrow.

The PMD also warned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas on July 26.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad during July 26-28.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels, the Met Office warned and advised the general public to stay at safe places during heavy rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi, during the past 24 hours, has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Surjani Town at 100mm. Rain in Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, University Road, North Karachi and Orangi Town was measured at 58mm, 54mm, 52mm, 51mm and 43mm, respectively.

The Met Office measured 31mm, 23mm and 24mm rain at the Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, respectively.

In the wake of moderate to heavy rains, water accumulated in some areas of the city, including Malir Halt, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sharea Faisal.

Meanwhile, heavy rains may cause water logging in low-lying areas of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana as well as Karachi.