India's Anju embraces Islam, marries Pakistani friend in Upper Dir

India's Anju and her Pakistani husband Nasrullah are seen in this screengrab taken from a Facebook video.



The love-struck 35-year-old Hindu woman, Anju, who travelled to Pakistan, married Nasrullah, a resident of Upper Dir on Tuesday, Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti said while confirming the couple's nikah.

He said that Anju tied the knot with the 29-year-old Pakistani, who she befriended on Facebook, in a local court after converting to Islam.

The official said that the Indian woman, now Fatima, has been shifted to home from the court under police security.

The couple recorded the statement under Section 164, saying they have signed the nikkah on their own will.

Anju told the court that she has willingly come to Pakistan and is very happy here.

Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via Wagah border on July 22, and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

As per Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan, Anju had travelled legally to Pakistan and she had a valid visa to stay here for up to a month.

This means Anju can stay in Pakistan till August 21, but she’ll have to request the Home Ministry in case she wants to extend her visit.

It may be noted that Anju is a divorcee and has children in India.

Earlier, a video statement of Anju had surfaced in which she said that she had no plans to stay here as she would leave in a couple of days the way she had come to Pakistan.

Anju also requested the Indian media to speak to her if they want to know anything about her visit to Upper Dir, instead of bothering her family in India.



"I request all the media people not to harass my relatives and children," she said.