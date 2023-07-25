Cases of 'thefts, pickpocketing rise' at Karachi airport

A screengrab showing CAA's caution banner put up at a spot at Jinnah International Airport. — Twitter/@ArifRohila

A surge in incidents of theft and pickpocketing has been witnessed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, sources said on Tuesday, after several banners cautioning the travellers and visitors were seen at the travel station.

Sources said that the travellers and visitors present in lounges, waiting areas, and car parking reportedly lost their belongings. Incidents of stealing by offering sweets and other eatables were also witnessed at the Karachi airport, but no arrest was made in this regard, they added.

The CAA took notice of the matter and put up banners to caution visitors and travellers to take care of their stuff.

"Beware of the pickpockets. Take care of your belongings yourself," the banners state.

However, the authority later said that the banners which had been put up at only three spots outside international arrivals have now been taken down.

The banners have been removed as they drew criticism on Twitter.

The users said that such banners provided the worst introduction to the Jinnah International Airport.

