Banks to remain shut for three days on account of Ashura

The banks across the country will remain closed for three days on account of Ashura as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday announced holidays.
The SBP announced two days of bank holidays on July 28 and 29, which will be followed by a Sunday when the banks remain closed.
"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H)," a notification issued by the central bank stated.
The country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29, to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.
The federal government has announced public holidays on the account of Muharram 9 and 10.
The Government of Sindh has also banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.
Moreover, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.
