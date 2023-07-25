Where will it rain in Karachi today?

Motorists are on their way during heavy rainfall of moonsoon spell in Hyderabad on July 24, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Weather in the city is likely to remain cloudy with a possibility of rain and thunderstorm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon, while speaking with Geo News, also seconded the Met Office's forecast, stating that there is a possibility of light to moderate and heavy rain at a few places in Karachi.

He added that there may be good rainfall in the western and northwestern areas of the port city, while the low pressure of the air in the Arabian Sea is moving towards the west and approaching areas near Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was recorded at 26.5°C. Maximum temperatures may fluctuate between 34°C to 36°C. Lights winds in Karachi are blowing from a north-west direction with a humidity ratio of 92%.

In the past 24 hours, the city has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in Surjani Town at 100mm. Rain in Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, University Road, North Karachi and Orangi Town was measured at 58mm, 54mm, 52mm, 51mm and 43mm, respectively.

The Met Office measured 31mm, 23mm and 24mm rain at the Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport and Gulshan-e-Hadeed, respectively.

In the wake of moderate to heavy rains, water accumulated in some areas of the city, including Malir Halt, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sharea Faisal.

In its forecast for the rest of the Sindh province today, the PMD said rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroz, Qambar, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Khairpur, Thatta and Badin.

Meanwhile, heavy rains may cause water logging in low-lying areas of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana as well as Karachi.