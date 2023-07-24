An alleged audio clip of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were asked to gather in large numbers at a local court in Islamabad to outnumber Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists during Imran Khan’s appearance.
The PTI legal team on Monday played the alleged audio of the PM’s aide during Toshakhana case proceedings in the trial court.
The SAPM and the PTI chief were also present in the courtroom when the audio clip was played in the court.
In the alleged audio, Tarar asked the workers to gather in his office at 10am to go to the court together for the court hearing.
Tarar purportedly said in the audio clip that PTI workers gather in large numbers ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in the court.
“Our presence in the court should be more [than PTI],” the SAPM allegedly added.
He further asked the workers to show their strength in the court by gathering in large numbers.
“Journalists are also requested to assist. The PTI acts like thugs while our only two people present [in the court],” the SPAM purportedly said.
Speaking to the media, Tarar said he was present in the court where PTI workers misbehaved with the judge and raised slogans in the court.
“The court issued a warning due to the PTI people's sloganeering,” he said adding that the PTI workers tried to violate the sanctity of the court
The SPAM also said that the former ruling party tried to make the courtroom a political rally.
“If this environment continues in the courts, no judge will be able to conduct proceedings of a case against them [PTI],” he added.
