Harry Styles posts touching video tribute to his fans for support in Love on Tour

Harry Styles shared a heartwarming video on Monday, showcasing his dedicated fans' unwavering support throughout his Love On Tour.

The video, which Styles posted on Instagram, highlights his fans' commitment to attend his shows by prioritizing them over their school classes and traveling from different parts of the world.

The Matilda singer dedicated the video to his fans, writing: “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever.”



The heartwarming video depicts Styles’ fans helping each other put their makeup on and making new friends as they wait outside the stadiums. Fans can be seen hugging each other and crying as they witness their beloved singer live.

While his fans waited outside the stadiums, Styles is also seen putting in the effort as he puts his signature rings on and chooses one of his glamorous outfits.

“It’s such a different atmosphere, and you can feel it when you walk in. In a room full of strangers, you can feel like you’re really in a family,” one fan narrates their experience of the shows in voiceover.

“We want to help each other and just be kind to each other and love each other,” another fan explains, talking about the strong sense of fraternity created at the shows. “Those friendships are gonna stay after the tour and that doesn’t end because the tour is ending. That’s always going to be there.”

The 29-year-old said an emotional goodbye on Saturday as Love On Tour came to an end. “This show is what it is because of all of you. You’ve changed my life. Thank you so so much.”

Fans of the artist thank him for creating a very inclusive and safe environment at his shows.