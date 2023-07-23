‘Barbie’ receives incredible opening with $70.5M ticket sales

The much-anticipated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film Barbie has got an incredible opening and this is what was expected.

The Margot Robbie, 33, movie has already logged the biggest opening day of 2023 with $70.5 in ticket sales on Friday.

The Cillian Murphy, 47, film, by comparison, took in $33 million for the third biggest take of the year.

Moviegoers are turning out in droves for both films, with many opting to see both in a double feature.

This renewed interest in going to movie theaters is expected to bring in an estimated $308 million over the three-day period, according to Deadline.

That's good enough to make this weekend the biggest box office since theaters reopened after the pandemic lockdowns.

It's also enough ticket sales to become the fourth biggest box office weekend of all time behind Avengers: Endgame's $402 million in April 2019, Avengers: Infinity Wars' $314.8 million in April 2018 and Star Wars: Force Awakens' $313.2 million in December 2015.

Barbie is also on track to take the title for the biggest opening weekend of any film directed by a woman.

Oppenheimer, a film about the development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer, is on track for $77 million over the three-day weekend, propelled by the film's $33 million opening day.

Barbie had the largest pre-sales at $22.3 million of any Warner Brothers film ever.



