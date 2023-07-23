When will heavy rains hit Karachi?

People passing on a road during light rain in the Karachi on July 21, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: As the monsoon rains continue to pound the rest of the country, Karachi is yet to be hit by heavy downpours and only short spells of light or moderate showers have been witnessed during the past few days.



After the weather turned pleasant on Saturday night with light showers in parts of the city, the Karachites are awaiting more rain.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rain with thunder under the current monsoon season in the metropolis today, with heavy falls and thunderstorms in some areas.

It said that the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the next 24 hours, and the downpours are likely to extend till Monday (July 24).

"Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate the Sindh and eastern parts of the country," the latest weather advisory stated.

PMD warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.

As per the Met Office, the temperature dropped as low as 29.5°C while the humidity level in the air is currently 79%. It said that the mercury may rise up to 36°C today.

Weather analysts have also predicted that the port city is likely to be drenched by intermittent rain today as clouds from the Arabian Sea were moving in.