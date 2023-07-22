Torrential monsoon rains claim two lives, inundate low lying areas in Lahore

Low lying areas of the provincial capital inundated by torrential rains on July 22, Saturday. — NNI

Another spell of torrential monsoon rains lashed the provincial capital of Punjab for nearly seven hours, leaving two people dead and inundating low lying areas of Lahore with life coming to a halt.



According to Rescue 1122 sources, two teenage boys of age 14 years and 11 years drowned in the rain water in Lahore's Sherakot Babu Sabu and Nawan kot areas, respectively.

Another person got injured in roof collapse incident in Raiwand area, they added.

Low lying areas of the provincial capital inundated by torrential rains with the highest rainfall recorded in airport area, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said in a statement.



It said 205mm rain was recorded in the airport area, 204 mm in Gulshan Ravi, 193mm in the Tajpura SDO Office area, and 190mm in Nishtar Town.

Torrential showers lashed the city for 6 hours 45 minutes with rainwater entering Jinnah Hospital and General Hospital as well.

In a tweet in evening, Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Lahore received a whopping 203mm of rainfall in only five hours.

He appreciated WASA and the district administration for “their remarkable efforts in clearing 95% of the water ponding in the city. Keep up the great work!”.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall also caused the outer wall of Noor Jahan tomb to collapse.

According to the spokesperson, the Walled City Authority took charge of the tomb from the department of archeology a month ago.

The spokesman said that the northern outer wall and some other parts of the tomb are in dilapidated condition and work will start soon to preserve the damaged parts of the historic site.

Day in the provincial capital broke with a cloudburst across the city which inundated the roads and low-lying areas, bringing life to a flooding halt.

The citizens waded through the streets and roads flooded with rainwater across the provincial capital.

As the rain battered the city, at least 70 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, suspending the power supply to several areas.

LESCO spokesperson said that the work for restoring the power supply will be started soon.

The interim CM visited different areas of Lahore to inspect the situation after the downpour.

He directed the city administration and WASA to drain the rainwater from the roads quickly while employing all the resources available.

Naqvi also ordered the authorities to increase the number of dewatering pumps installed in the city and stay in the field to address the problems faced by citizens.

Moreover, he also ordered all-out efforts to keep the traffic flowing without disruption.

On Friday, the Met Office said that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from the Bay of Bengal.

A westerly trough is also affecting the upper parts of the country that may persist during the next few days.

It also warned of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Lahore and other upper parts of the country.

K-P rains kill two

At least four people were killed and one person got injured due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

12 houses were partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province, the authority reported.

Nine houses partially damaged due to the natural disaster in Lower Chitral, it added.

The KP Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions were on alert, a spokesperson Relief Department said when contacted.

A detailed assessment of the damage would be compiled as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, he said, adding affected people in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places, he added.

Food items (dry ration) were provided to the affected families, the official said.

He said PDMA had already issued a letter to all the concerned institutions and district administrations on July 17 and 19 for taking precautionary measures against expected heavy rains and floods.

Balochistan rains

Heavy rains also lashed Barkhan, Rakhni and Koh-e-Sulaiman areas of Balochistan.

The torrential rains also caused mudslide in Fort Munro area, suspending traffic on national highway connecting the two provinces.

Long queues of vehicles were formed due to suspension of traffic on the highway near Fort Munro.