Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘bridge building going on there’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just become a topic of discussion for experts yet again, and this time it involves their possible return to the royal fold.

The topic arose once a viewer for the Daily Express’s Royal Round-Up on Thursday asked about the Duke of Sussex.

The viewer began by asking, “Are they going to keep Harry at length or try to bring him back into the Monarchy?”



Royal correspondent Richard Palmer responded to this news with the argument that “I think the current position is still that relations are very strained.”

Not to mention “there’s no real sign at the moment of any sort of bridge building going on there.”

But before concluding he did note, “who knows how things will change — nations all have to come to peace sooner or later.”

“Maybe there will be some sort of reconciliation at some point but no sign of it at the moment I’m afraid.”