Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his DHA residence

Lahore's Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shariq Jamal. Twitter

Lahore's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal was found dead at his residence in the DHA area of Lahore, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Upon receiving the news, the police swiftly responded, and shifted his body to a nearby hospital for examination. Authorities have initiated an immediate inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

At the time of his death, no family members were present at his residence. According to reports, DIG Shariq Jamal had sent his two house servants away before he passed away. Upon their return, they found him lifeless in his bedroom and immediately informed the police.

The police conducted a preliminary investigation and then transferred the body to the hospital for confirmation of the cause of death. Medical professionals at the hospital confirmed that the DIG had passed away much earlier than his arrival at the medical facility.

Currently, the body has been taken to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family of DIG Shariq Jamal, who was present at a different location, has been notified of the news.