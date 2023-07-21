CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A six-member bench on Friday resumed hearing the identical petitions challenging the government's decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts.

The bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial —comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

In the violent riots and protests that erupted across the country on May 9 — "Black Day" — several military installations and buildings were attacked and vandalised.

The government announced that those found guilty of attacking military infrastructure would be tried in military courts.

The move was challenged in the top court by several people, all seeking that the move be declared "unconstitutional" or illegal.

In the previous hearing, CJP Umar Ata Bandial observed that the Pakistan Army Act 1952 does not apply to all but to a "specific class".

Petitions

Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military instalments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Faisal Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...