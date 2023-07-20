Ukraine refutes reports on arms supply deal with Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Right) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press takeout at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on July 20, Thursday. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday rejected media reports regarding the Islamabad-Kyiv arms supply deal during his two-day official visit to Pakistan.



The media reports had claimed that Pakistan was helping Ukraine in its conflict with Russia by supplying munitions.

The Ukrainian FM also expressed interest in boosting trade and economic ties saying that the country is looking forward to hold the inaugural meeting of a Pakistan-Ukraine commission on economic cooperation.



He also thanked Pakistan for supporting Ukraine’s stance on its sovereignty and security.



Ukraine considers Pakistan a good partner and is ready to work in the area of food security, he added.

Ukraine’s top diplomat also praised Pakistan's humanitarian assistance to the people of the conflict-hit country.

He also assured of solving problems being faced by Pakistani students studying in Ukraine.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Bilawal emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagements, saying Pakistan is ready to support peace initiatives for lasting stability in the region.



Bilawal said as the Ukraine war has also brought difficulties for developing countries in the global arena, particularly in terms of fuel, food, and fertiliser shortages with Pakistan is no exception.

He said Pakistan has a great interest in promoting peace and reconciliation as well as peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

FM Bilawal appreciated the Ukrainian government’s principled stance in supporting the resolution on countering religious hatred, consistent incitements to discrimination, hostilities and violence at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He expressed confidence that joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relationships will be beneficial for the people of both countries.

Bilawal said Pakistan aspire to build a mutually beneficial relationship that contributes to the "prosperity and wellbeing of our nations".

"We agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagement to further strengthen our bilateral ties."

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, FM Bilawal expressed deep concern and offered Islamabad's condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering.

He said despite "our own economic challenges, Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine".

Pakistan, he further said, believes that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and sufferings to the civilian population.

The foreign minister hoped that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan