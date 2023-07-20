Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced public holidays on the account of Muharram 9 and 10.
"[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH)," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.
The country will mark the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, this evening (July 20), which means Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).
Earlier, the Government of Sindh has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.
Moreover, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.
Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced the beginning of the Islamic year in the Kingdom on July 19.
