Muharram: Pillion riding banned across Sindh, including Karachi

Three people commuting on a bike. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 — under Section 144 of the CrPC — across the province to ensure the activities during the period continue uninterrupted.

In a notification, the Sindh Home Department said women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, law enforcers, and essential services personnel have been exempted from the ban.

The holy month, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, will begin today (July 20), and the Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

The Sindh Home Department said it had also banned people — except uniform staff, police, rangers, and LEAs — from carrying arms/ammunition of all types.

"Misuse" of loudspeakers has been banned, while people have been warned against putting up objectionable and provocative posters, banners, distribution of leaflets and wall chalking.

The home department also banned playing cable transmission and VCRs at hotels and public places. No person should be on rooftops of buildings, homes, etc, when a mourning procession is moving by that area.

New mourning processions, rallies, majalis, and jalsa without prior permission have also been banned. At the same time, no more than five people can gather except if they are partaking in Muharram processions, majlis, and tazia.

The federal government has also approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.