Army troops stand guard in the "red zone" in Islamabad on May 11, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: To ensure security during the holy month of Muharram, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country on Thursday.

The authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had sought the deployment of the military to control the law and order situation.

Following up on their request, the Centre — under Article 245 of the Constitution — authorised the "deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets" to ensure peace.

A notification from the interior ministry mentioned that the exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment of the army would be worked out by the local authorities.

The law enforcement agencies and local authorities have, apart from seeking army, made tight security arrangements to ensure no untoward situation takes place.

During the holy month of Muharram, believers hold large gatherings and processions across the country, with major processions taking place on the 10th and 9th of Muharram.

The request from the provincial governments was reportedly made amid worsening law and order situation as the country witnessed a surge in terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has time and again raised the issue of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan and has reminded Tabilan rulers of their commitments made in the Doha deal of not allowing their soil for militant activities.

On Monday, the top brass of the Pakistan Army was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal security environment and took notice of the spike in terrorism.

"The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan," the military said after the 258th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

Pillion riding banned across Sindh

The Government of Sindh, in light of Muharram, has also taken several measures — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Muharram activities continue uninterrupted.

In a notification, the Sindh Home Department said it had banned people — except uniform staff, police, rangers, and LEAs — from carrying arms/ammunition of all types.

"Misuse" of loudspeakers has been banned, while people have been warned against putting up objectionable and provocative posters, banners, distribution of leaflets and wall chalking.

The home department also banned playing cable transmission and VCRs at hotels and public places. No person should be on rooftops of buildings, homes, etc, when a mourning procession is moving by that area.

New mourning processions, rallies, majalis, and jalsa without prior permission have also been banned. At the same time, no more than five people can gather except if they are partaking in Muharram processions, majlis, and tazia.

Pillion riding has also been banned from Muharram 9th to 10th, while women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, LEAs, and essential services personnel have been exempted.