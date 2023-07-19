Parvez Elahi's wife moves LHC over PTI president’s detention

PTI President Parvez Elahi. — Online/Files

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi's wife on Wednesday challenged her husband’s detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO) in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition was filed as the authorities shifted the former Punjab chief minister from Lahore’s Camp Jail to Adiala Jail. The PTI leader was shifted this morning via the motorway.

Elahi was arrested under 3 MPO on the orders of deputy commissioner Lahore.

According to sources within the jail, due to the high-profile nature of the case, Elahi has been transferred with the government’s approval.

Elahi’s wife challenges detention

Meanwhile, Elahi’s wife Qaisara has approached the LHC over the detention and named the additional chief secretary and inspector general jails as the respondent.

In the petition it has been urged Elahi be summoned to the court and released and that he should not be arrested in any other case till the final decision on the petition.

Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

The Punjab government issued orders on Sunday to detain the former chief minister under 3 MPO for 30 days.

The Lahore deputy commissioner's order said that Elahi would be kept in Lahore Camp Jail, where he had already been confined.

This decision has been taken after the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee, the notification mentioned.

According to the documents obtained by The News, the committee has reported that Elahi is PTI's leading member and a flamboyant orator.

He can incite people to create a law and order situation.

The Model Town SP and district intelligence committee have reported that Elahi is capable of creating mischief and disorder, and there is a real fear that his sympathisers can harm lives and property.

They have proposed to keep Elahi under custody for 30 days.

Two FIRs — no 22/604 and 22/1822 — have been registered against him at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, while an FIR 23/1150 has been registered at Ghalib Market Police Station.

According to investigations under these FIRs, it has been proved that Elahi and his companions are involved in arson, terrorism, and putting resistance against law enforcement agencies.

The deputy commissioner's order said Elahi could contact the Punjab government against the decision.

Despite getting bail on July 11, Elahi remains incarcerated.

A local court in Lahore had ordered the PTI president's release on bail in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) money laundering case against him.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case amid a crackdown on PTI in the wake of the May 9 protests. He was rearrested multiple times after this in different cases, including the two money laundering cases.