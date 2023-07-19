CJP-led bench resumes hearing pleas challenging military trials

CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday resumed the proceedings on a set of petitions challenging the military trials of civilians.

Other members of the bench include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

During Tuesday's hearing, CJP Bandial turned down the government's request to establish a full court to hear the multiple petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, terming the demand "impossible".



"When the bench was first formed, all the judges were consulted and the bench was formed based on the available judges," he said in response to the government's request made through Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan.

CJP also expressed his satisfaction that those in custody were allowed to meet their families — a point he had stressed on numerous times in previous hearings.

"Everyone admits that the events of May 9 were of a serious nature; however, civilians cannot be subjected to any trial against the Constitution," he said.

He then reiterated that as long as the case is under hearing, all the facilities should be given to the detained persons.

The petitions

Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP Khawaja pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Faisal Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

