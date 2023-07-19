Incessant rains kill 13 in Islamabad, army deployed in Rawalpindi for assistance

Debris of the collapsed wall in Islamabad's Golra Mor, on July 19, 2023. — Geo.tv via Ahmed Subhan

ISLAMABAD: Separate rain-related incidents killed 13 and injured several others in Islamabad on Wednesday as incessant downpour batters the federal capital and adjoining Rawalpindi.



As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), nearly 200 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Rawalpindi today after the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea intensified as forecast by the Met Department.

Police said that 12 people were killed when the wall of an under-construction bridge came crashing down on them near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road in Islamabad.

They said the wall was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, under which the labourers had set up a tent to live at the construction site.

The rescue teams reached the site of the incident as soon as they received the report, Rescue 1122 officials stated.

Police said that the rescue workers pulled bodies out from the wall's debris with the help of machines. Search for more people likely to be stuck under the rubble is underway, with four being rescued alive so far.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town within the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station of Islamabad.

In a separate rain-related incident, several people were injured when two buses travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway barreled into each other after losing control due to a slippery road amid a downpour.

Rescue 1122 said that their teams are working to aid the injured while the severely injured are being shifted to hospitals in Wah Cantt and Taxila.

As per Met Department, Shamsabad received up to 188 millimetres of rainfall. It poured up to 129 milimetres in Bokra, 102 in Golra, 93 milimetres in H-8 area, 72 milimetres in Chaklala, and 37 milimetres in Saidpur.

The water level in Nullah Lai near Katarian swelled to 14 feet and 11 feet near Gawalmandi due to incessant rains, with army troops called in for rain emergency services.

Authorities rang sirens of threat to alert the residents in the surroundings and advised them to stay cautious. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has also been alerted in Rawalpindi.

Punjab CM orders water drainage from low-lying areas

Taking the risks into account, Punjab's interim Chiuef Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials to drain rainwater accumulated in the low-lying areas of Rawalpindi.

He ordered emergency steps to be taken in this regard and a progress report should be submitted in the CM office.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was also put on high alert to cope with urban flooding while a rain emergency was declared directing the residents settled along Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas to move to safer places, WASA managing director said.

He said that WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas.

The water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he added.