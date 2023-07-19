 
'Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe gushes over new baby boy

Daniel Radcliffe called the early parenthood period 'crazy'

By Web Desk
July 19, 2023
Daniel Radcliffe has recently become a father and is now sharing his parenthood experience.

In a chat with Extra, the Harry Potter star has described his early fatherhood period as a "crazy few months".

Updating on his baby's progress, the British actor revealed he has now grasped smiling and laughing.

"He's very cute," Radcliffe added.

"We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

He continued: "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

Earlier, Radcliffe shared similar views while talking about the birth of his son, "It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful.

"Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."