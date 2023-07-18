Multiple injuries reported in Peshawar ‘suicide blast’

Suicide blast took place near security forces’ vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area on July 18, Tuesday. — Twitter/@Khoarasandiary

A suicide blast took place near security forces’ vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, police said on Tuesday.



At least 10 people including seven sustained injuries in the blast, police said on Tuesday.



Security forces have cordoned off the area.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Waqas Rafiq confirmed the suicide blast saying that the explosion took place near Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle.

The target of the terrorists were officials of the security forces, police added.

Rescue sources said injured of the blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Police officials said the condition of the two injured is critical.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

The report voiced alarm, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.

Details to follow..