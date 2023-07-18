Miltary trials of civilians: SC resumes hearing pleas

CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government appealed to the Supreme Court to dismiss all the petitions challenging military court trials of civilians, a six-member larger bench on Tuesday resumed its hearing of the said petitions.

Headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, the bench includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

Claiming that violence against the military and vandalism of army installations was a direct attack on Pakistan's national security, the federal government on Monday requested that the apex court dismiss all the petitions challenging military court trials of civilians.

In its reply filed through Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, the government defended the military trials, submitting that the Armed Forces, under Article 245 of the Constitution, have been charged with the obligation to defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war.

It further maintained that a trial by court-martial does not curtail the rights guaranteed under the law.

The bench is also set to hear the petition of Supreme Court Bar President Abid Zubiri today.

The government submitted that the incidents of May 9 involved targeted attacks on several military installations and establishments across the country in an organised and coordinated manner. The events of 9 May indicate a pre-mediated and intentional attempt to undermine the country’s armed forces and inhibit the country’s security, the reply added.

The government further submitted that the issues involved in the petitions are of critical importance to the national security and integrity of Pakistan.

“As such, to create deterrence in respect of such attacks, our constitutional framework allows perpetrators of such vandalism and violence to be tried under the provisions of the Army Act,” said the government reply.

It was further submitted that recent episodes involving Shakeel Afridi and Kulbhushan Jadhav are enough (and sufficient) evidence to indicate that foreign powers are constantly working to destabilise the Armed Forces and weaken our national security.

The federal government further submitted that the law, including the Army Act and the Army Rules, provides every possible protection to the fair trial rights of the accused person.

This court has already found favourably regarding the procedural and substantive protections provided for trial under the Army Act in, inter alia, the F B Ali and Said Zaman Khan cases,” said the reply.

The petitions

Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military instalments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Faisal Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

More to follow...