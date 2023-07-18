Monsoon rains likely to intensify in Pakistan from today

A child carries an umbrella as he walks on the road during rain. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Monday that Pakistan will likely experience widespread rains as monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will likely penetrate the country's upper and central parts from today (Tuesday).

These currents are expected to intensify on July 19.



The weather forecast department has advised all authorities concerned to remain 'alert' during the forecast period, as the country witnesses another deadly monsoon season that has claimed nearly 100 lives since June 25.

In its latest advisory, the PMD predicted that under the influence of new weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 (night) to 23 with occasional gaps.

Moreover, rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to 21 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, the PMD advisory added dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to 23.

It further stated that dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) is likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to 22, with occasional gaps.

The PMD warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 18 (night) to 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

It advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while tourists and travellers were told to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.