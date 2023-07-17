New spell of monsoon rains likely to hit country from tomorrow

A man covers himself with a sheet while walking on the road during a rainy day. — AFP/File

The Met Office forecast on Monday that another spell of monsoon rains along with thundershowers is expected to hit the country, including Karachi, from this week.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (Tuesday) night, which are likely to intensify on July 19.



Under the influence of these weather systems, the Met Office said dust-thunderstorm and rain (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

While Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts are likely to receive rain from July 19 to 23, it added.

Moreover, the weather department said rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is also expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 night to July 23 with occasional gaps.

Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad are expected to receive rain July 19 night to July 21 with occasional gaps.

The Met department said heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from Tuesday night to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

It advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and the general public to stay in safe places during the heavy rains.

“Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.