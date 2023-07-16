Wonka director Paul King makes ‘sweet’ revelation: Find out

Wonka’s director Paul King has recently opened up that cast and crew used to eat chocolates on movie’s set.



Speaking to PEOPLE, King, who also co-writes the upcoming movie, revealed he gained about 50 pounds, however, he believed he could lose it before the movie’s release.

The director also mentioned that he was part of the group of “taste-testers” which also included Timothée Chalamet, who plays the fictional chocolatier in the movie.

“It's a miracle that Timmy remains so slim and handsome,” quipped King.

King jokingly added, “I'm trying to fatten Timmy up, but it’s hard to do.”

Reflecting on how cast and crew consume chocolate, the director explained, “We had this incredible chocolatier.”

“She made these incredible concoctions, and we would taste them. They tasted much better than they needed to, because obviously actors are good at pretending things, but the miracle was they tasted every bit as good as they looked,” mentioned King.

The moviemaker added, “We actually made an enormous vat of hot chocolate — not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in. So, there was there a lot of chocolate around.”

Meanwhile, Wonka is slated to release in theatres on December 15.