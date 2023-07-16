Pakistan, Iran agree on intelligence sharing against terrorist networks

Iranian Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri receiving Army chief General Syed Asim Munir. — ISPR

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to eliminate terrorism in their border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against terror networks, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The revelation was made when the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement after the conclusion of Army chief General Syed Asim Munir’s “successful” two-day visit to Iran.

As per the ISPR, the army chief had detailed meetings with the military leadership of the neighbouring country including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Both the military commanders agreed that “terrorism is a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular”.

“They vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain,” the ISPR added.

Earlier, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian armed forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.

The military’s media wing also said that Gen Munir called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain.

The Iranian leaders and the army chief discussed the significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability during the meeting.