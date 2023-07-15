Alert: Pakistanis should be ware of 'easy loan' apps

Yet another scam has been brought to centre stage with the suicide of an unemployed man in Rawalpindi who took his life after blackmailing by online loan sharks earlier this week.



Increasingly, "easy loan" applications are being released on Google Play Store and Apple iStore, promising people loans without the "hassle" of paperwork and for extremely low markups.

However, as easy and convenient as the loans may seem, those behind these applications have proved a danger and menace.

Recent events have revealed that the applications ask for access to the gallery and contacts of the loanee, and once the loans are given, those behind them reveal their true colours.

During a preliminary Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation, those involved in the setup were given calling targets to make 100 to 150 calls daily.

With access to the gallery and contact list of the loanee, these people not only threatened the loanee's friends and family but also threatened to reveal "inappropriate images" stored in the phone data.

A spokesman for the FIA said that online loan companies had created separate "torture call" cells to threaten those who had taken loans.

Moreover, most of these applications are not certified by the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), making them unreliable.

Many fraudulent applications also misrepresent the markup, often demanding much more than loanees are initially led to believe once the loans are given.

Registered, unregistered apps

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the financial regulatory authority, has verified that only specific micro-credit apps are legit and registered with the Commission as non-banking financial companies under the Companies Act, 1956.

The registered apps are:

Muawin

Credit Per

Easy PK Loan

Zoodpay & ZoodMall

Qisstpay CreditCat

RazCash

Abhi

Barwaqt

Udhar-Paisa

Zaroorat Cash

Unregistered apps:

Sr. Name Company/Developer 1 360 Online Qarz

Mahbubur Technology

2 567 Speed Loan

Chunu Technology

3 99 Fast Cash Loan

Morsalin Technology

4 Aasan Lab- Easy Apply Money

Aco Startup

5 Apple Qist Qarz

Rabeya Technology

6 Asaan Qarza- credit loans

S&P Fintech

7 Bee Cash

Superthaliyou

8 BG Loan: Unsecured Loans

Shakhawat Technology

9 CashCredit-Online Loan

Tom Edler

10 CashPro-Immediate Approval

Cashpro Technology

11 CreditLoan

MHLD studio

12 CredStar- Personal Credit Loan

Jinglecred

13 Debit Campsite (Old Name Debt Campsite) Iqtidar Hussain

14 DiDi Loans

DidiLoans

15 Easy Cash Loans

CapitalPoint Limited

16 Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay

Boj Inc

17 Easy Mobile Loans

Rapidpay Apps

18 Fair Loans

Cemens Ltd

19 Fast Loan

Gibraltar Lea

20 Fast Manne Loan Guide

Quicksoft Technology

21 FinMore- Online Credit Loans

Easy Digital Technology

22 Fori Instant Loans

BorrowN

23 Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan

Fori Qarz Ltd

24 Galaxy Loan

Amrit Malwa

25 Get It Now

Get It Now App

26 Get Welfare

Naseem Technologies Ltd

Muhammad Imran 27 HamdardLoan

Hamdard Team

28 Harsha Tube- Quick Money

Harsha Credit Office

29 Hayar Pocket Easy Fund

Hayar private company

30 JaidiCredit

Adnan Rahim

31 LendHome

Susan R Tabor

32 Little Cash- Mobile Loans

Optipay Limited

33 LoanClub

Quick Mob Pay Pvt. Ltd

34 MiniLoan- Personal OnlineLoan

Credito.pk

35 Money bee

Mr. Arming Saelee

36 MoneyBox

Ejaz Hasan Mujawar (QistBazaar)

37 MrLoan

LE THUY DUNG

38 MY Cash

Arham Sarwar

39 MyCash

Muka

40 Naqad Qarza-ABC

Khudeza Technology

41 Plati Loans

Muhammad Noman Shaikh (Tech Productions)

42 Private Credit-Online Borrow

Fahad Nabeel

43 Pyoor Pack-Personal lend (old name: Pyoor Loan) Pyoor Loan Office

44 Qarza Pocket-Personal Funds (old name: Qarza Rupee) Qarza Rupee

45 QuickCash- Quick Mobile Loans

StarLink-Tech

46 Rico Box - Easy Apply Online

RT first startup

47 Rose Cash- Loan Cash

Khalid475

48 Sallam Loan- Online Loan App

Paput

49 Superb Loans

Superb Loans Team

50 Swift Loans- Fast Loan Disbur

Platinum Developer

51 Tazza Center- Get Money Soon

Ali Asad Tanveer

52 TiCash

Tcashwin

53 UrCash

Muka

54 Whale

Dev Shubham

55 YoCash

Ambrose770250

56 Zenn Park- Easy Instant Help

Zen Credit Office

57 ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet

ZetaLoan Team

58 Money Club

QPAY MBP PVT LTD

59 Super Magic- StableOnlineLoan

Ganhewalage Anil Desapriya

60 Easy Pocket

Dev Raja Kumar

61 Monii Pro - Quick Funds

Monii Loan Studio

62 Holiday Loan

Rtyfgyau787

63 Credit Now - Safe Loan App

CreditNow

64 EasyLoan Lite- Cash Credit

Aleaty Microfinance (Pvt) Ltd

65 Haath Pocket

Qarza Rupee

66 OK wallet

OK wallet

67 ColeCash

Sickleking

68 Focus loan

ReadymoneyCS

69 Loan app pakistan online 2021

2DArm

70 Wcash Loan

Geek Lab

71 Pakkicash

ThankDeveloper

72 LuckMoney

LuckMoney

73 Candycash

Candycash

74 Pakket Pocket- Instant Money

Pakket Pocket Ltd



How to approach FIA in case of blackmail

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath," FIA Cyber Crime ADG Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir shared several ways victims of fraud and blackmail could contact the agency.

1. FIA website complaint

Victims can report their complaints on the FIA website, and the reporting centres in their city will contact them to assist them.

2. Contact via phone, helpline

The FIA cyber crime wing can also be reached out via their phone number and helpline.

Phone: 051-111345786.

Helplines: 1991

However, Jahangir said that the helpline was currently under construction to connect it with the main FIA helpline

3. Walk-in centres

From Gilgit to Gawadar, 16 major cities have FIA's cybercrime reporting centres, he said. These cities include Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Abottabad, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan.

People from these cities can visit the centres for assistance.

Moreover, they can also file an online complaint.

However, the FIA Cyber Wing ADG added that since the online scam was technical, involving money layering and siphoning, warding of the blackmailers and recovering the money could take some time.

