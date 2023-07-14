Gen Munir in Iran to discuss security cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is in Iran on a two-day official trip to discuss defence and security cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.



The army chief will meet Iranian military and civilian leadership during his maiden visit since being appointed as the country’s military head in November last year.



During the visit, the COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation, the military’s media wing added.

This is Gen Munir’s fifth overseas trip ever since he took command of the Pakistan Army. In April, he paid an official visit to China for “enhancing bilateral military relations”.

During the visit, the army chief met China's State Councilor Wang Yi and the commander of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) at the PLA Headquarters.

“The two sides reaffirmed China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and underlined the importance of their strong defence cooperation for peace and stability in the region,” Pakistan’s envoy had tweeted following Gen Munir’s meeting with Wang Yi.

Earlier, the COAS also undertook visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom.

During his time in Saudi Arabia in January this year, the COAS met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and "reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them".

Later, Gen Munir visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed defence and military ties.

The two also shared ways to strengthen military affairs to serve the common interests of the friendly countries during the meeting, as per the state news agency.

In February this year, Gen Munir visited the UK on a highly important visit on Britain’s Ministry of Defence invitation to discuss security-related strategic issues.