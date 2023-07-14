What did Modi say about Kylian Mbappe in France?

French footballer Kylian Mbappe (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made shocking claims about French footballer Kylian Mbappe during his visit to Paris, News 24 reported.

PM Modi, who is currently in Paris on a two-day visit from July 13 to 15, said that Mbappe might be more famous in India than in France.

His comments came while addressing the Indian community during which he drew attention to the 24-year-old striker.

Speaking about the Frenchman and his growing popularity among Indian fans, the PM said that Mbappe is a "super hit" in the South Asian Country.



He added that he is probably known by more people in India than in France.

“French football player Kylian Mbappe is a super hit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team'

Kylian Mbappe has recently described his club Paris St-Germain (PSG) as a "divisive" team amid a time when doubts are mounting over the player's future with the French champions.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, has informed the club that he will not be signing a new deal, raising questions about his long-term commitment to PSG. According to reports, Mbappe said, "I don't think playing for PSG helps much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club."

In response to Mbappe's stance, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that the club will not allow the striker to leave on a free transfer once his contract expires next summer.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Mbappe commented, "We did our best. The decisions regarding the team, squad organisation, and club management should be discussed with those in charge."



With Mbappe openly expressing his concerns and the contract negotiations at a standstill, the coming months will be critical in determining the direction of Mbappe's career and PSG's future.

