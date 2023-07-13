Victoria Monet's Jaguar tour coming soon: Get your paws on tickets

Victoria Monet is gearing up to make a massive impact as she prepares to embark on her very first headlining tour, aptly named The Jaguar Tour.

This highly anticipated tour is scheduled to commence on September 6 at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

Notably, this exciting tour follows closely on the heels of the release of her much-awaited album, Jaguar II, which will hit the airwaves just two weeks prior to the tour's kickoff.

With already hit tracks like Smoke, Party Girls, and On My Mama, the Jaguar II will make airwaves on August 25.

In an interview with Billboard, the singer broke down all three tracks saying, "I feel like I’ve been behind the bushes and in the background, and I think jaguars themselves live in that way. They find the right moment to attack — and get what they want.”



Taking to Twitter, Monet announced that Ticket will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time.

She wrote, "Where the jaguar goes: can't wait to see you there!!"

Monet's previous project Jaguar made waves in 2020 and was a big hit thus establishing the singer-songwriter as a formidable artist.

Fans have expressed their excitement to see their favorite singer perform in front of them.

One fan wrote, "Just secured my tickets to see victoria monet in DC... talk to me nice (emoji)."

Another wrote, "Since when did you all love my Victoria monet like so??? (crying emoji) we gonna be fighting for tickets now huh ugh."