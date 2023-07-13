 
July 12, 2023
Three soldiers sacrifice lives in counterterrorism operation in Sui district

Clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well, says ISPR

By Web Desk
July 13, 2023
Pakistan Army personnel are seen patrolling in an area. — AFP/File
Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army tragically lost their lives on Wednesday while engaged in combat against heavily armed terrorists in Balochistan's Sui District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. 

The operation, which was underway at the time, resulted in the successful elimination of two terrorists, said the Pakistan army's media wing. 

According to the ISPR, on July 12, during an ongoing operation in Sui District, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

“Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well," the statement said.

"Security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralise the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR said.