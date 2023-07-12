Nine soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob garrison attack

Pakistan Army personnel seen patrolling in an area. — Radio Pakistan/File

The number of Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom reached nine after five more troops succumbed to their injured as terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Pakistan Army's Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the military’s media win said that four soldiers were martyred and five critically injured in the terrorists’ attack.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, the ISPR said, adding that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was "checked by soldiers on duty".

Upon interception, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and soldiers, with the militants being "contained into a small area at the boundary".

"Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," the ISPR added.

Later tonight, the army's media wing announced that the clearance operation at the Zhob Cantt has been completed, adding that five terrorists have been killed during the operation.

“However, five soldiers while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat [martyrdom] taking the figure to a total of 9 shaheeds.”

The ISPR said that the security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

The report voiced alarm, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

The situation in the same timeframe last year was way better as compared to the current, as the first half of 2022 saw 151 attacks and 293 deaths, and 487 injuries.

These figures represent a staggering 79% increase in militant attacks during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the latter half of 2022 recorded 228 attacks, resulting in 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Thus, the first six months of 2023 witnessed an 18% rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58% increase in fatalities and an 88% increase in injuries.

Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.